'Tried to establish friendship with India, but...': Imran Khan speech top quotes

After almost a delay of 45-minutes from the scheduled time, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finally addressed the nation. Pakistan’s parliament on Thursday adjourned a debate on the political survival of PM after the opposition had called for a no-confidence vote on the embattled premier. Putting an end to the speculations that a recorded version of speech would be aired, the PM started his speech by saying that, it was live telecast.

HERE ARE THE TOP QUOTES:

#Entered politics to visualise the dreams of Pakistan's founding fathers.

#I'm fortunate that God gave me everything-fame, wealth, everything. I don't need anything today, he gave me everything for which I am very thankful.

#General Musharraf led us to US' web by making Pakistan join the war on terror

#I wanted an independent stand in the war on terror. We have got no credit for our sacrifices

#I won't let our people bow before anyone. Why should we have to crawl like ants? Won't let our people bend before anyone.

#Our foreign policies are meant for Pakistan...it doesn't mean those are anti-India, anti-US.

#I tried to establish a friendship with India before they changed the status of Kashmir in August 2019.

#There's a foreign conspiracy against the government. There are three stooges sitting in our country and working with foreign powers.

#US, who we considered as our friends, slapped sanctions on us.

#A foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences.

#I will face the trust vote on Sunday... Will not bow down before the Opposition. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be.

