Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Will Imran Khan government survive no-trust motion in Parliament? Debate today

The Lower House of Pakistan's Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday for a debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan to topple his government which has effectively lost majority after two key allies walked away from the ruling coalition. The National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House at 4:00 pm (local time), according to the schedule issued by the assembly secretariat. It also issued a 24-point agenda for the session and the no-confidence motion is fourth on the agenda. Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will start the debate on the no-confidence motion which was tabled on March 28. The motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 members as signatories. While tabling the motion, Sharif had said he was presenting the no-confidence motion against prime minister Khan. The voting is expected on April 3 and before the crucial day, the two sides would use the assembly forum to debate the matter.

