Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Will Imran Khan government survive no-trust motion in Parliament? Debate today

Imran Khan has lost majority after two key allies walked away from the ruling PTI-led coalition. The no-confidence motion was tabled by the joint opposition against Khan to topple his government.

Islamabad Updated on: March 31, 2022 13:05 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Lower House of Pakistan's Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday for a debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan to topple his government which has effectively lost majority after two key allies walked away from the ruling coalition. The National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House at 4:00 pm (local time), according to the schedule issued by the assembly secretariat. It also issued a 24-point agenda for the session and the no-confidence motion is fourth on the agenda.

 

  • Mar 31, 2022 1:04 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    No Pakistani PM has ever completed a full five-year term in office

    No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

  • Mar 31, 2022 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan needs 172 votes to foil Opposition's bid to topple him

    Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), said that the Opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should resign.

  • Mar 31, 2022 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What is Opposition's strength?

    The position of the opposition parties has strengthened after two main allies of the government, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), joined the front against the government. The government lost its majority after the allies ditched it and pressure is mounting on Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician. His ministers, however, have said that Khan would fight until 'the last ball of the last over'.

  • Mar 31, 2022 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Voting on no-confidence motion likely on April 3

    While tabling the no-confidence motion, Sharif had said he was presenting the no-confidence motion against prime minister Khan. The voting is expected on April 3 and before the crucial day, the two sides would use the assembly forum to debate the matter.

  • Mar 31, 2022 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Shahbaz Sharif to start debate in National Assembly

    Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will start the debate on the no-confidence motion which was tabled on March 28. The motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 members as signatories. 

  • Mar 31, 2022 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan loses majority

    Imran Khan has lost majority after two key allies walked away from the ruling PTI-led coalition. The no-confidence motion was tabled by the joint opposition against Khan to topple his government.

  • Mar 31, 2022 12:57 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Debate on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan govt today

    A debate on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan will take place today in the Lower House of the Parliament. The National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House at 4:00 pm (local time), according to the schedule issued by the assembly secretariat. 

