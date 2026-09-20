Trump announces 'AI Force' led by 'AI Czar' to keep US ahead as race with China intensifies

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced plans to appoint a new artificial intelligence adviser, or 'AI czar', and establish an 'AI force' as part of his administration's efforts to expand the United States' AI industry and maintain the country's lead over China and other nations. However, Trump did not provide details on how either initiative would be structured or implemented.

Trump on 'AI Czar'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his administration would support the growth of the AI industry while relying on existing criminal and civil justice systems to address potential wrongdoing.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System. For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI 'Czar' — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP. We are leading China and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!" Trump said.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post

AI race

Trump's comments come amid growing investment in AI infrastructure and increasing debate over the economic returns from the technology.

Trump's announcement also comes ahead of his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Washington and Beijing compete for leadership in artificial intelligence.

Both countries regard AI as strategically important to their economic and military capabilities. Trump and technology executives have argued that excessive regulation could hamper US AI development and undermine the ability of American companies to compete with Chinese rivals. AI safety advocates, however, have challenged that view.

Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently said AI could significantly accelerate US economic growth. "My guess is that AI roughly doubles US GDP growth next year from ~2% to ~4%,” Musk said on X, adding, "Maybe even more."

A recent report by brokerage firm Dolat Capital said the AI investment cycle was entering a major macroeconomic test, with higher borrowing costs and rising bond yields potentially increasing the funding burden for large-scale infrastructure spending.

The brokerage also identified AI monetisation as a key uncertainty, questioning whether revenues generated by increasingly expensive AI systems would be sufficient to justify the pace of investment.

"The key risk is not demand for AI, but whether incremental investment continues to generate sufficient returns to sustain the current pace of spending," the report said.

Dolat Capital said the next phase of AI investment would depend on hyperscaler guidance, the pace of monetisation and the direction of long-term interest rates.

(With ANI inputs)

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