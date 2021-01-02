Saturday, January 02, 2021
     
Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

PTI PTI
Lahore Published on: January 02, 2021 15:28 IST
Mumbai attack mastermind LeT operations commander Zaki ur Rahman Lakhvi
Image Source : AP FILE

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki ur Rahman Lakhvi



Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

However, the CTD did not mention his place of arrest.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” it said. 

