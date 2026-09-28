Trump signals possible strikes before midterms, Iran says 'fully prepared' for 'doomsday war'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran would be won 'very soon', while acknowledging that fresh military strikes before the US midterm elections are 'possible'. Meanwhile, Tehran has said it is fully prepared for a 'doomsday war' with the United States.

'We're going to win this war very soon': Trump

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday (local time), the US President said an end to the confrontation with Iran would cause global oil prices to fall sharply. He reiterated that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained the primary US objective.

"I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war," Trump said.

When asked specifically whether military strikes could resume before the upcoming midterm elections, Trump declined to take the option off the table. "I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that," he said.

Speaking on the impact of economic pressure, Trump claimed that Iran's economy has been completely dismantled. "We're certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it's gone. They have no economy," Trump said.

Iran fully prepared for doomsday war with US: Araghchi

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said his country is ready for a 'doomsday war' with the US after President Trump publicly rejected Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In the interview with NBC News, Araghchi said, "We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. We don’t care about U.S. midterm elections. We care about our national interests. At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose."

Reacting to Trump's public rejection, Araghchi pointed out that the rejection had not been formally communicated to Tehran through designated diplomatic channels.

He reiterated that Iran remains willing to reopen the maritime corridor as part of a negotiated settlement to end the hostilities. "We want our monies, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want to be able to sell our oil," Araghchi said, noting that these terms mirrored a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June for a temporary ceasefire, which collapsed shortly thereafter following reciprocal strikes.

(With ANI inputs)

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