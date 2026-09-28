Three killed, four injured after argument erupts into gunfire at Detroit strip club in US

Detroit:

Three people were killed and four others injured after an argument escalated into gunfire at an after-hours strip club in Michigan's Detroit city on Sunday morning (local time), police said. Officers reached the scene after receiving a report of the shooting at around 7:21 am. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said three men were found at the location with fatal gunshot wounds. The four other victims, comprising two men and two women, were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles. Police said none of them were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. According to Bettison, all seven victims are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

What led to the Detroit shooting?

According to Police Chief Bettison, the shooting followed a confrontation between people at the location. He said an argument turned into an altercation before gunfire broke out. "A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence," he added. Bettison also indicated that the location had previously come to the attention of the Detroit Police Department. Police had received seven calls related to the address this year, he said.

Describing the establishment as an after-hours location, Bettison said, "Imagine a strip club... I'll leave it at that," as per The Associated Press (AP). Police have not publicly disclosed the identities of the victims or provided further details about what triggered the argument.

Police have leads in shooting investigation

Investigators have leads in the case, although police have not released details about them. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine what led to the deadly confrontation. Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators to come forward. "We know that we need more people to speak up to bring justice to the situation," she said at the news conference. "It's heartbreaking and our community should not suffer from this type of violence. "

12 teenagers shot at birthday party in Georgia

The Detroit shooting came amid another shooting incident in the United States on Sunday. Earlier that day, 12 teenagers were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party at a park in Macon, Georgia, according to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis. Two of the injured teenagers were in critical condition, while the others were reported to be stable. No immediate arrests were made in that case, although investigators said they had identified several persons of interest. The two incidents were reported separately and authorities in Detroit and Georgia were investigating their respective shootings.

(With inputs from AP)

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