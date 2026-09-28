Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes controversial gesture at Afghan woman journalist, VIDEO sparks outrage

New York:

A video of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked a strong reaction on social media after he appeared to make a controversial gesture while responding to questions from an Afghan woman journalist at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The journalist questioned Asif about Pakistan's policy towards the Taliban and its stance on the rights of Afghan women. She asked whether Pakistan would pressure the Taliban to change its policies towards women and also questioned why Islamabad did not oppose the Taliban's treatment of women when Pakistan considered the group a friend.

Khawaja Asif's controversial gesture

According to the video circulating on social media, Asif interrupted the journalist after she raised her questions. He then appeared to point towards her clothes and told her not to return to Afghanistan "like this".

He was also seen moving his hand across his neck in a gesture that appeared to suggest that she could be killed if she returned to Afghanistan dressed that way. Several people around the Pakistani minister could also be seen laughing during the exchange.

The video has triggered criticism online, with users questioning the manner in which a senior Pakistani minister responded to a journalist asking about the rights and safety of Afghan women.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Social media user calls out Asif's behaviour

Sharing the video, a social media user said the Afghan journalist had asked Khawaja Asif a legitimate question about Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban and the treatment of Afghan women. The user wrote that the journalist had asked why Pakistan did not challenge the Taliban's policies towards women despite considering the group a friend from the beginning.

The post said Asif's response was, "Don't go back," followed by the apparent throat-slitting gesture, which the user interpreted as suggesting that the journalist could be killed if she returned to Afghanistan.

The user further criticised the minister and those around him for laughing after the gesture. "Responding to a serious question from a woman in this manner by a senior government minister is deeply shameful," the user said. "Threatening a woman with a gesture suggesting death is not a joke, strength or leadership, the user added.

The post added that a woman questioning the suffering of Afghan women deserved a serious response rather than what it described as a combination of threat, ridicule and laughter.

Pakistan and Afghanistan tensions remain high

The incident comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated over border tensions, security concerns and allegations of militant activity. Pakistan reportedly carried out airstrikes and drone attacks on 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday (September 24). Islamabad said the operation was carried out in response to drone attacks originating from Afghanistan and claimed that the targets included locations where drones were allegedly launched or stored. Afghanistan condemned the strikes as an aggressive action. Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that four Afghan civilians were killed in the attacks.

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