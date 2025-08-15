Khalistan supporters disrupt India's Independence Day celebration in Australia, confronted Independence Day 2025: Indians had assembled at the Consul General’s office in Melbourne when a group of pro-Khalistani separatists caused a disturbance and disrupted the proceedings.

Melbourne:

A pro-Khalistan mob caused disruption at an event to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day outside the Consul General in Melbourne, Australia. The crowd raised slogans with Khalistani flags during the event, but were confronted by Indians present.

Indian nationals had peacefully gathered at the Consulate to celebrate India’s Independence Day when a group of Khalistani activists disrupted the occasion, creating a disturbance that interrupted the celebrations and prompted law enforcement to intervene, The Australia Today reported.

Video shows altercation

A video from the scene showed a fierce altercation between the two groups, with police officers stepping in to separate them and prevent the situation from escalating into a physical confrontation.

Attacks on Hindu temples in Australia

This incident came just weeks after a Hindu temple in Melbourne was defaced with hate slogans painted in red graffiti. The Swaminarayan Temple in Australia’s Boronia was vandalised with hate-filled messages, which also appeared on two nearby Asian restaurants, according to reports.

Makrand Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter, strongly condemned the attack on the temple, saying, “Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion, and unity. Seeing it vandalised felt like an attack on our identity, our right to worship, and our freedom of religion.”

Australian PM extends Independence Day wishes to India

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his congratulations to India on its 79th Independence Day. “As the Tiranga flies proudly around the world, Indians can reflect with joy on all their nation has achieved in the 78 years,” he said.

“As a long-standing and consistent friend, Australia celebrates India’s success,” Albanese added, highlighting the strong relations between the two countries based on respect and friendship, and praising the contributions of the Indian-Australian community.