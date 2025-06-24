Advertisement
  3. Israel-Iran ceasefire LIVE updates: Tehran denies any truce agreement with Israel despite Trump's announcement

Israel-Iran ceasefire updates: Tensions ran high across the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at the Al-Udeid military base in Doha, Qatar. The Iranian attack on US forces at the air base marked Tehran's first act of direct retaliation against the US since bombing of Iran's key nuclear plants.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

President Donald Trump has announced that the “12-day war” between Israel and Iran was expected to conclude with a ceasefire, presenting the development as proof that his decision to order a major US airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend had paid off.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on social media.

There was no immediate confirmation from either Israel or Iran, and the details of the proposed agreement remained unclear.

The White House reposted Trump’s message alongside a photo of the president holding a red cap with the words “Trump was right about everything” printed in all capital letters.

A ceasefire would offer a measure of relief to a tense and volatile region. However, the broader situation in the Middle East remains unstable, and it is difficult to predict how the longer-term dynamics will unfold.

While the Israeli and US bombing campaign has likely slowed Iran’s nuclear enrichment efforts, it may have also hardened Tehran’s resolve to pursue a nuclear weapon.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israel agreed to ceasefire terms following US-led negotiations

    Israel accepted the ceasefire agreement on the condition that Iran halt its attacks within Israeli territory, according to a senior White House official speaking to CNN. The official stated that Iran agreed to those terms.

    Throughout the negotiations, US President Donald Trump maintained direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff led talks with Iran, using both direct and indirect channels to finalise the agreement.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IndiGo issues travel advisory amid Middle East tensions

    IndiGo has issued a travel advisory stating that, as airports across the Middle East begin to reopen, the airline is cautiously and gradually resuming operations on affected routes. IndiGo continues to closely monitor developments and is carefully assessing the safest flight paths to ensure secure and smooth travel for passengers. Travellers are advised to stay updated through the IndiGo mobile app or official website.

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran issues fresh strike threat after Trump announces ceasefire

    Iran, echoing the language and targeting maps used by the Israeli military, issued a warning stating it would strike “military infrastructure” in the city of Ramat Gan.

    Meanwhile, the United States has evacuated around 250 American citizens and their immediate family members from Israel, according to a State Department official. The evacuations began over the weekend using government, military, and charter flights.

    Since 21 June, the US has arranged seven evacuation flights, most of which have landed in Athens, Greece, with others going to Rome, Italy, and Larnaca, Cyprus.

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened at the White House before Trump announced Israel-Iran ceasefire

    US President Donald Trump spent much of the day making phone calls to members of Congress and other key figures, discussing how the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran had come about.

    While the White House remained mostly silent for much of Monday, leaving communication largely to the president’s social media posts, officials eventually began sharing more information. At the same time, they monitored the situation closely as the initial ceasefire deadline neared in the Middle East.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What Iran's foreign minister said on ceasefire with Israel

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that no ceasefire agreement currently exists with Israel. However, he added that Iran would stop its military response if Israel ceased its attacks by 4 a.m. local time.

    “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

    “As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” he added.

Top News

