Live Israel-Iran ceasefire LIVE updates: Tehran denies any truce agreement with Israel despite Trump's announcement Israel-Iran ceasefire updates: Tensions ran high across the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at the Al-Udeid military base in Doha, Qatar. The Iranian attack on US forces at the air base marked Tehran's first act of direct retaliation against the US since bombing of Iran's key nuclear plants.

New Delhi:

President Donald Trump has announced that the “12-day war” between Israel and Iran was expected to conclude with a ceasefire, presenting the development as proof that his decision to order a major US airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend had paid off.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on social media.

There was no immediate confirmation from either Israel or Iran, and the details of the proposed agreement remained unclear.

The White House reposted Trump’s message alongside a photo of the president holding a red cap with the words “Trump was right about everything” printed in all capital letters.

A ceasefire would offer a measure of relief to a tense and volatile region. However, the broader situation in the Middle East remains unstable, and it is difficult to predict how the longer-term dynamics will unfold.

While the Israeli and US bombing campaign has likely slowed Iran’s nuclear enrichment efforts, it may have also hardened Tehran’s resolve to pursue a nuclear weapon.