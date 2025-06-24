Iran denies Trump's ceasefire announcement, says 'Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders' Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the idea of a ceasefire announced by Trump, asserting that Iran is not a nation that surrenders.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has announced on social media that Iran and Israel have agreed to a phased ceasefire within 24 hours, claiming that both nations have consented to a full halt in hostilities. However, Iran denied the claim, stating that it has neither received any such proposal nor sees any reason for a ceasefire.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the idea of a ceasefire, asserting that Iran is not a nation that surrenders. He emphasised that anyone familiar with the Iranian people and their history would understand that they do not give in under pressure or threats.

Khamenei said, "Those who know the Iranian people and their history know that the Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders."

"We didn't harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances. And we will not submit to anyone's harassment; This is the logic of the Iranian nation," he added.