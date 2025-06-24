Iran-Israel conflict: Govt monitors flight disruptions due to airspace closures, assures passenger safety Due to escalating Middle East tensions and airspace closures, several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled or diverted their flights.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the resulting closure of airspaces, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said that Indian airlines have been forced to cancel or reroute several flights to maintain operational safety.

In an X post, he said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines to provide real-time updates.

"Given recent geopolitical developments and the closure of airspace over countries, Indian carriers have been compelled to cancel or reroute several flights to ensure operational safety. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines to provide real-time updates. Passenger safety remains our top priority, and every effort is being made to minimize disruption and inconvenience," said Naidu.

Indian airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid rising tensions

The Indian airlines have either suspended, cancelled, or diverted their flights to the Middle East due to the escalating tensions in the region, impacting thousands of passengers and also resulting in significant financial loss for the carriers.

Air India, which is already grappling with operational disruptions, has temporarily stopped services to the Middle East, Europe as well as to five destinations in the US and Canada. "Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice. Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces. We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control. Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority," said Air India Spokesperson.

IndiGo on Tuesday morning said it is presently and progressively resuming operations as airports across the Middle East gradually reopen. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel," the airline said in a post on X.

SpiceJet in a post on X said some of its flights may be affected on account of the airspace closure in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Akasa Air said that its flight operations to and from the region may be impacted due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

The operations of many global carriers, including Qatar Airways, have also been impacted due to the airspace curbs in the wake of the Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, has asked passengers to check with their respective airlines on the status of their flights before arriving at the airport. "Due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East, flight operations from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport have been impacted. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines on the status of their flights before arriving at the airport," the CCSIA spokesperson said late on Monday night.

