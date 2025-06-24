Trump announces 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel and Iran: 'End to 12-day war' President Trump said that the ceasefire will be phased in over 24 hours and bring an official end to the war between Iran and Israel.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire, declaring an official end to the 12-day war that saw intense military exchanges, including airstrikes and missile barrages. However, there was no immediate comment from Iran or Israel on Trump's announcement.

Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire will be phased in over 24 hours and would bring an "Official END" to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

There will be 'complete and total' ceasefire

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump said.

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours. He also urged both countries to remain "peaceful and respectful" during the overlapping ceasefire windows.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL."

Trump praises Iran and Israel for ending war

The US President praised Israel and Iran for their "stamina, courage, and intelligence" in ending the conflict. He said further said that this is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will.

On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump's post

Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Qatar

This comes hours after Iran launched six ballistic missiles targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation in West Asia. The US said no casualties were reported.

President Trump had called the response "very weak" and "expected." In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that Iran had launched 14 missiles following what he called the "obliteration" of Iranian nuclear facilities by the US and its allies. Of those, 13 were intercepted and one was allowed to proceed after being assessed as non-threatening.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Qatar, Iraq amid escalating tensions

Also Read: Iran's first statement after attacking US bases: 'So whoever has assaulted you, assault him in the same way'