'Ceasefire is now in effect, don't violate it': Trump affirms after Iranian strikes kill 4 in Israel "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now officially in effect. He also issued a stern warning to both nations not to breach the terms of the agreement, following multiple missile strikes in recent hours after he announced brokering a ceasefire to the 12-day conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Trump's announcement of ceasefire

Earlier, Trump had explained that the truce would be implemented in phases over 24 hours, beginning around 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

Under the arrangement, Iran was to unilaterally stop all military operations first, with Israel expected to do the same 12 hours later.

Iran confirms ceasefire after firing missiles at Israel

Iranian state-run media confirmed that the ceasefire with Israel came into force following five waves of missile attacks targeting Israeli-held areas, which reportedly killed at least four people in southern Israel.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency stated that Tehran launched its final barrage of missiles just before the ceasefire began.

With the strikes coming to an end, the Israeli military announced that civilians were no longer required to stay near bomb shelters.

"Following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command has announced that the requirement to remain near protected spaces throughout the country has been lifted," the military said in a statement.

The US President declared the truce between Israel and Iran just hours after Tehran launched missile strikes on an American military base in Qatar. Trump dismissed the attack as a "weak" retaliation for US airstrikes over the weekend targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.