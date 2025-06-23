Iran fires 6 ballistic missiles on US bases in Qatar's Al Udeid amid escalating tensions Iran launched six ballistic missiles at the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, escalating tensions following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The attack comes amid airspace closures, Israeli strikes in Tehran, and growing global calls for de-escalation.

New Delhi:

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran has launched six ballistic missiles targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation in West Asia. The attack follows recent warnings of an “imminent” Iranian retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Explosions were observed over Qatar on Monday night, though there are no confirmed casualties or damage as per official Qatari statements.

Qatar confirms no injuries in missile attack

Qatari authorities have confirmed that no injuries occurred during the missile strike on the Al Udeid Air Base. The base is a key strategic hub for U.S. military operations in the region, making it a critical target amid rising hostilities between Iran and the United States.

Sirens sound in Bahrain amid regional alerts

The missile attack has heightened tensions across the Gulf region, with sirens reportedly sounding in Bahrain as residents prepare for potential fallout. Authorities have urged caution as the security situation remains volatile.

Reports of attacks in Iraq

In addition to the strike on Qatar, there are unconfirmed reports of attacks occurring in Iraq, signaling a possible wider escalation in the conflict. The situation remains fluid, with regional po

Qatar closes airspace amid rising threats

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the closure of national airspace earlier in the day as a precautionary response to increasing threats from Iran. The decision followed advisories from the US and UK, urging their citizens in Qatar to shelter in place. Al Udeid Air Base, a strategic hub for American forces in the region, now finds itself at the center of the widening conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Israel strikes symbolic targets in Tehran

The developments come as Israel expands its military operations deep into Iranian territory. On Monday, Israeli forces targeted high-profile sites in Tehran, including the infamous Evin Prison and the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. These strikes signal a shift in Israeli strategy toward targeting regime symbols, as part of efforts to pressure Tehran without seeking regime change.

Nuclear tensions trigger retaliation

Tensions soared after the United States conducted precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the fortified Fordo site. The Biden administration labelled the attacks a limited operation to deter Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but Iranian officials called it a blatant violation of sovereignty. Iran has since vowed to retaliate against American interests in the region.

Calls for calm as conflict spreads

The European Union and Russia have urged immediate de-escalation to prevent the conflict from spiraling further. Fears are growing over the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global oil route—should Iran respond more aggressively. As diplomatic efforts stall, the region remains on high alert, with the risk of broader war mounting.