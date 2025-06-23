Qatar shuts airspace amid escalating tensions between Iran, US and Israel Qatar temporarily closed its airspace amid rising tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting fears of regional escalation. As Iran threatens retaliation, international calls for de-escalation and diplomacy grow.

New Delhi:

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace on Monday in response to escalating threats of Iranian retaliation against the United States, marking a rare move by the Gulf nation. The decision, announced by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, follows warnings issued by the US and UK, urging their citizens in Qatar to shelter in place. The country hosts the Al Udeid Air Base, a key installation for American forces, and is also a central hub for regional air travel through Qatar Airways.

Israel targets symbolic sites in Tehran

The closure came as Israel intensified its military operations against Iran, striking high-profile targets in Tehran, including the gate of Evin Prison—known for holding political prisoners—and the Revolutionary Guard headquarters. These attacks signal a shift in Israel’s strategy toward striking regime-linked institutions. The Israeli military warned that further strikes on symbolic and military locations would continue in the coming days.

Iran and US exchange threats after nuclear facility strikes

Tensions escalated further after the United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the heavily fortified Fordo site. The US described the action as a one-time effort to neutralize Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but Iran condemned the move as a breach of its sovereignty. Iran’s military leadership has since threatened direct retaliation against American forces in the region.

Missile exchanges and casualties mount

In retaliation, Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles and drones targeting major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. While no casualties were reported in Israel from the latest attack, Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory have resulted in hundreds of deaths, including civilians and security personnel, according to human rights monitors.

Calls for diplomatic resolution grow

The international community has called for immediate de-escalation. Russia condemned the strikes by Israel and the US as unprovoked aggression, while the European Union warned of the risks to global stability, particularly if Iran follows through on threats to close the vital Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic talks remain stalled as both sides maintain hardline positions, deepening fears of a broader regional war.