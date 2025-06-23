Israel targets Iran's notorious Evin prison in symbolic airstrike against regime repression In a bold escalation, Israel launched a precision airstrike on Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, long seen as a symbol of the regime’s repression of dissent.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel launched an airstrike on Iran’s infamous Evin Prison on Monday, targeting what it called a "symbol of systemic repression" by the Islamic Republic. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, which was part of a broader offensive on Tehran, declaring it a deliberate move against the regime’s suppression of dissent.

A strategic and symbolic strike

The precision-guided strike damaged Evin’s heavily fortified main gate and nearby administrative buildings. Videos shared on social media showed smouldering ruins and debris, with the main entrance visibly destroyed. According to Katz, the prison was chosen for its role in detaining political dissidents and activists, calling it “a cornerstone of Iran's machinery of fear.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posted footage of the bombing on X, captioned “¡Viva la libertad!” — Spanish for “Long live freedom” — further reinforcing the symbolic intent of the strike.

Evin Prison: Iran's center of repression

Evin Prison, situated in northern Tehran’s hills, has been a site of state brutality since it was established in 1971. It gained notoriety both during the Shah’s regime and following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Now operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence, Evin is home to thousands of political detainees, journalists, and dual nationals accused of espionage or national security threats.

The prison is widely condemned for torture, forced confessions, and inhumane treatment. Human rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have extensively documented abuses including beatings, sexual violence, electric shocks, and psychological torture, especially within the infamous Ward 209.

Human rights atrocity and hostage diplomacy

Evin has also been a focal point for Iran’s so-called “hostage diplomacy,” involving the detention of foreign nationals for political leverage. High-profile detainees have included Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi, who died in custody, and British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released in exchange for economic concessions.

Women inmates have reported horrifying abuses, including sexual assault and prolonged solitary confinement, especially following anti-government protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

A global message

By striking Evin Prison, Israel appears to be sending a powerful message — targeting not just military assets, but the ideological and oppressive heart of the Iranian regime. The move has drawn global attention and reignited conversations on Iran’s human rights record.