Israel-Iran conflict: Key IRGC assets, security command centers hit in fresh strikes, claims IDF | Details

New Delhi:

In an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, a series of precision strikes hit key Iranian military and intelligence assets on Monday. According to Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the targets included command and control centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country’s internal security forces.

The list of targets in Iran included:

Command centers and strategic assets of the IRGC and internal security agencies

Basij Headquarters – A central base for IRGC’s paramilitary wing, tasked with enforcing Islamic law and civilian surveillance

Alborz Corps – Responsible for military operations and security in the Tehran district

Thar-Allah Command Center – A key node defending Tehran from perceived internal or external threats

Sayyed al-Shuhada Corps – Charged with suppressing civil unrest and defending homeland interests

General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security Forces – Oversees surveillance, internal monitoring, and media control within the security framework

Israel reiterates determination to neutralise Iran's nuclear ambitions

The airstrikes come amid Israel’s renewed commitment to dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, which it views as an existential threat. Israeli officials have said Iran’s “furtive efforts” to build an atomic weapon cannot be tolerated and that preemptive action is necessary.

Israel has long maintained a policy of "nuclear opacity", neither confirming nor denying its own nuclear arsenal. However, it is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed nation in the Middle East. This deliberate ambiguity, experts say, has helped deter adversaries without triggering a regional arms race or provoking international scrutiny.

US launches strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites

Adding another layer to the operation, the US military struck three nuclear-related sites in Iran on Sunday, signaling growing American involvement in efforts to contain Tehran’s nuclear progress.

While neither Israel nor the US has confirmed details of the coordinated strikes, the scale and nature of the targets suggest a joint strategic campaign to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and security infrastructure before it can become operational or fully weaponised.