Putin slams US strikes on Iran during talks with Iranian foreign minister, explains Russia's position Putin condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as "unprovoked aggression" while explaining Russia's neutral stance due to its cultural ties with Israel. He emphasised Russia's diplomatic efforts to balance relations with Iran, the Arab world, and Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday strongly condemned the recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them "absolutely unprovoked aggression" and "unjustified." Speaking during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow, Putin emphasised that Russia is actively working to support the Iranian people amid the escalating crisis in the Middle East. The remarks came against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites, reflecting Moscow's growing alignment with Tehran.

Reasons behind Russia's neutral stance

Despite decades of close ties with Iran, Putin clarified Russia's decision to remain neutral and avoid direct intervention. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he highlighted the significant cultural and demographic links Russia shares with Israel, noting that nearly two million Russian-speaking people live there. "It is almost a Russian-speaking country today," Putin said, adding that this fact plays a crucial role in Russia's foreign policy considerations.

Addressing criticism of Russia's position

Putin responded to critics who questioned Russia's loyalty to its allies by dismissing such concerns as "provocative." He underscored Russia's historically friendly relations with Arab and Islamic nations and pointed out that 15 per cent of Russia’s population is Muslim. Furthermore, Russia's observer status in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demonstrates its continued commitment to the Muslim world.

Background of US-Iran conflict and Iranian response

The US military operation, known as Operation Midnight Hammer, involved deploying 14,000 kg bunker-buster bombs targeting Iran's nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Former US President Donald Trump hailed the strikes as a "brilliant military success," claiming that Iran's nuclear capabilities had been "destroyed." In retaliation, Iran launched multiple missile strikes against Israel, escalating regional tensions.

Diplomatic efforts and rejected mediation

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi stated that Iran will not return to peace talks until it carries out its retaliatory measures, accusing the US and Israel of destroying previous diplomatic efforts. Earlier, Putin offered to mediate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but the offer was reportedly rejected by Trump, who dismissed it sarcastically.

Balancing act in a volatile region

Putin's statements reveal Russia’s complex balancing act in the Middle East. While maintaining strong ties with Iran and the Arab world, Russia also recognizes its deep cultural connections to Israel. Moscow appears focused on preserving its regional influence by engaging diplomatically while avoiding direct military involvement amid rising tensions.

