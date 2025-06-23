IAEA confirms craters at Iran's Fordo nuclear site: 'Very significant damage expected' While no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordo, Rafael Grossi said it is expected to be very significant.

Tehran:

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Monday gave an update on the status of Iran’s nuclear sites following US attacks and said ‘very significant damage’ expected at Fordo site.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Grossi said “craters are now visible at the Fordo site, indicating the use of ground-penetrating munitions”.

Underground damage at Fordo site yet to be assessed

While no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordo, he said it is expected to be very significant.

“That’s because of the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges”, he said.

Iran's underground enrichment site attacked again

In the meantime, Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordo was hit again Monday while Iran fired a salvo of missiles and drones at Israel and warned the United States that its military now has a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Fordo facility was one of those hit in Sunday's attack, and it was struck again on Monday, Iranian state television reported.

However, there was no immediate word on damage nor who launched the attack, though Israel said earlier it was conducting airstrikes on Iran.

In Vienna, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said he expected there to be heavy damage at the Fordo facility already following the Sunday's US airstrike there with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

With the strikes on Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites, the United States inserted itself into Israel's war, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iran says the US crossed a very big red line

Iran said the US had crossed “a very big red line” with its risky gambit to strike the three sites with missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Israel said its defence systems were operating to intercept the latest Iranian threat, which apparently targeted the north and central areas of the country, and told people to head to shelters. Iran described the attack a new wave of its Operation “True Promise 3,” saying it was targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state television.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem. There were no immediate reports of damage. In Iran, witnesses reported Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, midday. It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: