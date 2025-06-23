Ukraine backs US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, urges end to Tehran's destabilising role Ukraine said the strikes on Iranian sites sent "a clear message" to Tehran that its continued policies of regional destabilisation are "unacceptable".

New Delhi:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement supported the United States in its strikes against Iran’s nuclear programme. It stated that Iran’s nuclear program must be brought to a complete halt to ensure global and regional security. The statement, issued in the aftermath of Operation Midnight Hammer, accused Iran of playing a destructive role not only in the Middle East but also in Europe.

Ukraine said the strikes on Iranian sites sent “a clear message” to Tehran that its continued policies of regional destabilisation are “unacceptable.” The statement emphasised that long-standing diplomatic efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions had failed to yield effective results and that decisive action was needed to prevent further threats.

Iran’s ties to Russia under scrutiny

Kyiv linked Tehran’s role in the Middle East crisis to its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, accusing Iran of being “complicit in the crime of aggression.” Ukraine cited Iran’s ongoing supply of drones and military technology to Moscow, which have been used to target Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

“These actions by Iran constitute a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the statement said, calling for a strong international response.

A history of disarmament, a warning from experience

Referencing its own nuclear disarmament in the 1990s, Ukraine said it had the moral authority to speak on the dangers of weapons of mass destruction. “The elimination of Iran’s nuclear program would make the Middle East and the entire world safer,” the ministry stated.

Support for Iranian people, condemnation of regime

Ukraine drew a sharp distinction between the Iranian regime and its people, stating: “The Iranian people do not deserve to live under a regime driven by war, terror, lies, and perpetual confrontation.”

Call for stronger global action against Russia and its allies

The statement concluded with a renewed call for increased pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions, a crackdown on oil revenues, and enhanced military aid to Ukraine. It urged the international community to adopt a policy of “peace through strength” to counter authoritarian aggression in both Europe and the Middle East.

Ukraine also joined global calls for de-escalation in the Middle East and reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.