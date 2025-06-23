Israel strikes six military airports in Iran, destroys 15 aircraft and helicopters | Top Updates The Israeli military has confirmed conducting coordinated air strikes on six Iranian military airports located in Tehran, Mashhad, Dezful, and other regions. The strikes reportedly damaged runways, underground bunkers, and destroyed 15 Iranian aircraft and helicopters, including F-14, F-5, and AH-1.

New Delhi:

The Israeli military has said it carried out air strikes on six military airports across Iran, targeting air assets and missile infrastructure in response to ongoing regional tensions. In a statement posted in Hebrew on its official X account, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it hit airports in Tehran (Mehrabad), Mashhad, and Dezful, along with three others in western, eastern, and central Iran.

“The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling aircraft, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 helicopters and jets belonging to the Iranian regime,” the IDF said. According to the military, the operation aimed to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Iranian Air Force, including its ability to launch aircraft from these bases.

Missile storage and launch sites also targeted

Separately, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force launched a major strike in the Kermanshah region, using over 15 fighter jets to target ballistic missile storage and launch sites. These sites, the military claimed, were preparing missiles for strikes against Israeli territory. “Several ballistic missile facilities aimed at Israel were destroyed in the attack,” the IDF said.

Israeli drone shot down over western Iran

Meanwhile, the IDF also confirmed that one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was shot down over the Khorramabad area in western Iran during operational activity. “An Air Force drone was downed in Iran. There is no fear of information leakage,” the IDF said, following Iranian media reports that identified the drone as a Hermes model.

Israeli strikes kill 10 IRGC personnel in central Iran: Report