Israel strikes six military airports in Iran, destroys 15 aircraft and helicopters | Top Updates

The Israeli military has said it carried out air strikes on six military airports across Iran, targeting air assets and missile infrastructure in response to ongoing regional tensions. In a statement posted in Hebrew on its official X account, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it hit airports in Tehran (Mehrabad), Mashhad, and Dezful, along with three others in western, eastern, and central Iran.
“The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling aircraft, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 helicopters and jets belonging to the Iranian regime,” the IDF said. According to the military, the operation aimed to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Iranian Air Force, including its ability to launch aircraft from these bases.
Missile storage and launch sites also targeted
Separately, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force launched a major strike in the Kermanshah region, using over 15 fighter jets to target ballistic missile storage and launch sites. These sites, the military claimed, were preparing missiles for strikes against Israeli territory. “Several ballistic missile facilities aimed at Israel were destroyed in the attack,” the IDF said.
Israeli drone shot down over western Iran
Meanwhile, the IDF also confirmed that one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was shot down over the Khorramabad area in western Iran during operational activity. “An Air Force drone was downed in Iran. There is no fear of information leakage,” the IDF said, following Iranian media reports that identified the drone as a Hermes model.
Israeli strikes kill 10 IRGC personnel in central Iran: Report
- At least 10 members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Israeli air strikes on Yazd province on Sunday, Tasnim news agency reported.
- The report also mentioned that an unspecified number of IRGC personnel were wounded in the attack.
- According to Israeli officials, the ongoing offensive that began with a surprise strike on June 13 has so far resulted in the deaths of over two dozen Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.
- The developments come amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, with both sides exchanging attacks in recent weeks.