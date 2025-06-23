Trump hints at regime change, posts ‘Make Iran Great Again’ after nuclear strikes | Latest Updates Israel-Iran conflict: A day after the US launched surprise airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, President Donald Trump suggested that regime change in Tehran might be necessary, directly contradicting his administration’s earlier statements.

The United States sent mixed signals to Iran on Sunday, a day after launching a surprise aerial assault on three of Iran's nuclear sites. While top US officials emphasised that the strikes were not intended to bring down the Iranian regime, US President Donald Trump appeared to contradict them by suggesting that regime change could be an option. “It’s not politically correct to use the term ‘regime change,’ but if the current Iranian regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a regime change???” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, invoking the slogan "MIGA!!!"

(Image Source : PTI)A screenshot of Trump's post on Truth Social

The post marked a sharp contrast from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s earlier statement in which he said, “This mission was not and has not been about regime change.” Before Trump’s comment, officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen Dan Caine, maintained that the strikes aimed solely at crippling Iran’s nuclear program. They asserted that the US still sought negotiations, with Vance noting that the attacks might pressure Iran to return to the table.

However, Trump’s remarks appeared to blur that messaging, complicating diplomatic efforts. The divergence raised fresh concerns about the administration’s long-term strategy, whether it seeks de-escalation or is edging closer to full-blown conflict with Iran.

Airstrike details: 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

According to Gen Caine, the US airstrikes — dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer — targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan using B-2 bombers, decoys and deception tactics. The strikes occurred Saturday evening, Washington time and met no resistance from Iranian forces.

“All three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” Caine said, while Hegseth added that the mission aimed to halt Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons. Vice President Vance told NBC that the strikes “substantially delayed” Iran’s nuclear capability, estimating it would now take “many, many years” for Tehran to rebuild.

Tehran vows response, warns diplomacy may be over

Iran, meanwhile, condemned the strikes as a blatant violation of international law. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking from Turkey, held the US "fully responsible" for any fallout. “They crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities. I don't know how much room is left for diplomacy,” he said.

Iran could retaliate by blocking oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, attacking US assets in the region, or accelerating its nuclear programme. These options raise the risk of a broader Middle East conflict with global consequences.

Allies react, call for de-escalation

The international community responded swiftly, with condemnation from Russia and China and a warning from Turkey that the situation could spiral to a “global level.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said British forces were being moved to safeguard national interests and allies in the region. He also spoke with Trump on Sunday, but Trump's regime change post came afterwards.

Leaders of France, Germany, Canada and Italy echoed the call for a swift resumption of negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly discussed the matter with Saudi Arabia and Oman, key regional players.

US domestic politics heat up

Back home, the strikes have already triggered political controversy. Trump publicly criticised Congressman Thomas Massie for objecting to the president’s decision to bypass Congress before taking military action. “We had a spectacular military success yesterday,” Trump said on Truth Social, defending the attack. While Defence Secretary Hegseth claimed the 60-day negotiation window Trump offered had expired, critics pointed out that just days earlier the White House had floated a two-week deliberation timeline. The administration's shifting narrative has raised questions about both strategy and coordination. Despite tensions, Secretary of State Rubio maintained that no further military action was planned “unless” Iran initiated aggression. “There are no planned military operations right now against Iran, unless they mess around and they attack,” he told Face the Nation.

(With inputs from AP)

