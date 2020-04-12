Medical facilities must be extended to us too: Gilgit-Baltistan lawyer urges Pak govt amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : AP Daily wage laborers receive food distributed by a volunteer during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Bakar Mehdi, a lawyer from Gilgit-Baltistan, urged the Pakistani government on Sunday to provide adequate medical facilities in the region. The lawyer maintained the situation has worsened in Gilgit -Baltistan. Mehdi said: "A lawyer was placed in quarantine due to COVID-19. His results are negative but he hasn't been released. The situation has worsened in Gilgit-Baltistan. I ask Pak govt to pay attention. Medical facilities must be extended to us too."

On Saturday, Pakistani govt officials said that it will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 5,011.

The official data posted by the Ministry of National Health services on its website showed that the worst-hit Punjab province reported 2,414 COVID-19 cases, Sindh 1,318, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 697, Balochistan 220, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 113 and PoK 34.

According to Worldometer, with 27 new cases of coronavirus, the total tally of Pakistan has risen to 5,038 and till now 86 people have lost their lives.

