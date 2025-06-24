Donald Trump nominated for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for mediating Iran-Israel ceasefire Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing wider regional conflict.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has been officially nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The nomination comes in recognition of what has been described as his “extraordinary and historic leadership” in de-escalating a potential full-scale regional conflict in the Middle East.

According to a report by Fox News, US Congressman Buddy Carter submitted the nomination, citing Trump’s efforts to end the 12-day-long hostilities between Iran and Israel. In his letter to the Nobel Committee, Carter stated, “President Trump’s leadership helped bring an end to the war between Israel and Iran and prevented a broader regional conflict. His decisive diplomacy also helped stop the world’s leading state sponsor of terror from advancing toward nuclear weapons.”

Ceasefire brokered amid escalating tensions

The ceasefire agreement, announced late Monday night by Trump, came into immediate effect following intense back-and-forth missile strikes between Israel and Iran. Earlier, Israel had launched strikes on suspected Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting retaliatory rocket attacks from Tehran. The situation rapidly escalated as the United States launched limited airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran responded with missile fire on a US airbase in Qatar, though advance warnings helped prevent any casualties. Following these developments, Trump reportedly spoke with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian officials, urging restraint and proposing terms for a ceasefire.

International praise and repeat nominations

Congressman Carter praised Trump’s intervention as a diplomatic achievement that many thought impossible. “His actions reflect the ideals of peace, conflict prevention, and international cooperation that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to honour,” Carter said in his statement.

Trump’s 2025 nomination is not his first. Earlier this year, U.S. Representative Darrell Issa had also nominated Trump for his global influence and diplomatic initiatives. Additionally, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, recently recommended Trump for the Nobel Prize, citing his critical role in de-escalating recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Nobel committee: 305 candidates in 2025

The Nobel Committee has received 305 nominations for the 2025 Peace Prize, including individuals and organizations. Trump’s candidacy, backed by multiple international figures and lawmakers, adds a high-profile name to the list amid growing global debates over the nature of peace diplomacy.

Whether or not he ultimately wins, Trump’s nomination marks another chapter in his controversial but undeniable global impact on modern geopolitics.

Also read: