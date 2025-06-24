Qatar Airways after airspace reopens: 'Assisting all affected passengers with rebooking and support' Earlier in the day, Qatar Airways announced the reinstatement of its flights following the reopening of Qatari airspace after a brief suspension on Monday.

Doha:

Qatar Airways in a statement on Tuesday said its teams are working with focus and care to support passengers following the re-opening of airspace in Qatar.

Qatar Airways assisting all affected passengers

“We are in the process of restoring our global network of more than 170 destinations and are assisting all affected passengers with rebooking and support as quickly as possible. As we manage the resumption of operations, we continue to respond in real time to operational developments, with additional staff deployed at Doha Hamad International Airport and key locations across our network to provide on-the-ground assistance,” the Qatar Airways said.

The airline further added, “We thank our passengers for their patience, understanding, and continued trust as we work to ensure you reach your destination with minimal further disruption, as well as our partners for their support. For the latest flight information, please check your flight status at http://qatarairways.com or via the Qatar Airways app.”

Qatar Airways announces reinstatement of flights

The airline said it deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support as it resumes operations.

In an official statement on X on Tuesday, Qatar Airways said, "Qatar Airways confirms the reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onwards journey safely and smoothly."

Qatar Airways had temporarily suspended its flights

Earlier, Qatar Airways had temporarily suspended its flights due to the closure of air traffic movement in the West Asian Country.

"Temporary Suspension of Qatar Airways Flights. As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights," the statement said.

"We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted and will resume operations when the airspace reopens. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," it added.

