Netanyahu calls off Iran strike after Trump's intervention amid ceasefire breach allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that a planned large-scale retaliatory strike on Iran was halted following a phone call with US President Donald Trump. The announcement came after Israel acknowledged it had carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation early Tuesday, citing it as a response to an alleged missile attack from Iran. Further military operations, however, were called off after Trump’s direct intervention.

Trump to Israel: Do Not Bomb Iran

Trump stepped in to prevent further escalation, urging Netanyahu to withdraw fighter jets and avoid violating the ceasefire. “Do not bomb Iran. That would be a serious violation,” Trump warned, according to reports. In a later social media post, Trump said, “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All aircraft are returning. No one will be harmed, the ceasefire is in effect!” Trump emphasised that he was not seeking regime change in Iran and called for diplomacy to take precedence.

Trump expresses displeasure with Israel's conduct

Before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump voiced his disappointment over Israel’s immediate military action after the ceasefire had been declared. “They violated it. But Iran did too. Still, I'm not happy with Israel,” he told reporters. Trump questioned whether the alleged Iranian missile even breached Israeli airspace, calling the reaction 'unnecessary.'

Israel accuses Iran of violating truce

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Iran fired missiles after the ceasefire officially began, accusing Tehran of “blatantly violating” the agreement. In response, Katz said he ordered the Israeli military to prepare for retaliation, which led to the radar strike near Tehran.

Iran denies any missile activity post-ceasefire

In contrast, Iranian military officials denied launching any missile attacks after the ceasefire went into effect. State-run media quoted Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff — comprising the regular army and the Revolutionary Guards — as saying no missiles had been fired and that Tehran remained committed to honouring the truce.

Iran's president calls for mutual ceasefire respect

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Iran will continue to respect the ceasefire, provided Israel does the same. He also accused Israel of continuing its attacks for more than an hour after the ceasefire was due to begin.

Explosions reported in Tehran

Shortly after Trump’s call for restraint, Iranian media reported explosions in two areas of Tehran. While no official confirmation of casualties or damage has been released, the reports have fueled fears of renewed conflict.

Israel acknowledges strike but halts further attacks

Netanyahu’s office confirmed the radar strike but said no further action was taken following the conversation with Trump. Officials framed the strike as a limited response to Iran’s provocation and emphasized that no additional operations were underway.

Ceasefire in jeopardy

While the ceasefire technically remains in effect, the mutual accusations, isolated strikes, and civilian casualties have cast serious doubts on its durability. With both Israel and Iran accusing each other of violations and the US pushing for restraint, the situation remains volatile — and dangerously close to reigniting open conflict.