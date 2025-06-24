Trump warns Israel against bombing Iran, accuses both nations of violating ceasefire Israel and Iran on Tuesday accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war that roiled the Middle East, after Tehran launched a limited, retaliatory missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.

Washington:

In a bold and direct message, US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform TRUTH to issue a stern warning to Israel amidst rising tensions in the Middle East. He cautioned the Israeli government against launching any aerial strikes on Iran, calling such an act a "major violation." "If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home now," Trump added. The US President further said that Israel is not going to attack Iran. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

(Image Source : TRUTH)Donald Trump's posts on TRUTH Social.

Both Iran, Israel violated the ceasefire: Trump

The US President also said that both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague, Trump expressed disappointment about the continued attacks. "They violated it, but Israel violated it too...I am not happy with Israel."

(Image Source : SORA AI)Donald Trump's warning to Israel

Iran denies firing on Israel

Iran's military denied firing on Israel, state media reported — but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted. The conflict, now in its 12th day, began with Israel targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons — and that it feared the Islamic Republic was close. Iran has long maintained that its program is peaceful.

Many worried the war might widen after the US joined the attacks by dropping bunker-buster bombs over the weekend and Israel expanded the kinds of targets it was hitting. But after Tehran launched a limited retaliatory strike on a US military base in Qatar on Monday, Trump announced a ceasefire. Both sides accepted the agreement, but it is now unclear if it will hold.

Israel-Iran war

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ