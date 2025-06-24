From surprise strike to ceasefire: How the Iran-Israel conflict unfolded in 12 days The conflict began with Israel's coordinated surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear targets, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a pre-emptive move to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat.

The Iran-Israel war that erupted on June 13, 2025, stunned the world with its rapid escalation, intense air campaigns and direct US involvement. Over 12 days, the conflict saw hundreds of missile strikes, cyber operations, assassinations and the destruction of critical nuclear infrastructure across Iran. As a fragile ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump, took hold on June 24, doubts emerged almost immediately about its viability.

Iran-Israel War: Timeline of Escalation and Fallout (June 13-24, 2025)

June 13: Surprise Israeli strike sparks full-scale war

The conflict began with Israel's coordinated surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear targets, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a pre-emptive move to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat. Israel targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile bases, and IRGC infrastructure in Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, killing multiple high-ranking commanders and nuclear scientists. The Israeli government claimed the pre-emptive strikes were necessary to halt Iran's accelerating nuclear programme, which Tel Aviv viewed as an existential threat.

June 14-15: Iran retaliates with missile salvos

Iran responded with a barrage of over 500 missiles aimed at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba. While Israel's Iron Dome intercepted most of them, around 25 missiles struck civilian areas. A daycare centre in Beersheba was hit, and infrastructure damage was reported across central Israel.

June 16: Iran targets US Consulate in Iraq

In a marked escalation, Iran launched a drone attack near the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq. While no casualties were reported, Washington warned Tehran of serious consequences for endangering US personnel.

June 17-18: Regional cross-border strikes intensify

Israel expanded its military campaign to target Iranian positions in Syria and Lebanon. Concurrently, Iran continued missile attacks on Israeli cities. Beersheba, Haifa, and Tel Aviv reported infrastructure damage. Major airlines began rerouting flights to avoid Middle Eastern airspace.

June 19: Iran hits Haifa, civilian casualties reported

Iran launched 25 missiles targeting Haifa and southern Israel. A mosque in Haifa sustained damage, and several civilians were injured. Israel responded overnight by bombing IRGC facilities, including the SPND headquarters in Tehran.

June 20: Assassination and major strikes in Tehran

Israeli airstrikes reportedly assassinated a senior Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran. Israeli forces also struck a suspected Basij base and destroyed 35 missile launchers. The escalation further strained diplomatic channels.

June 21: Israeli Strikes Hit Nuclear Infrastructure

The IDF conducted heavy strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Shiraz. Iran confirmed the death of another top nuclear scientist. The IAEA reported the destruction of a centrifuge workshop, though no radioactive leakage was observed.

June 22: US joins war, strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

The US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, deploying seven B-2 bombers and a submarine to target Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Fourteen GBU-57A/B MOP "bunker buster" bombs and 30 Tomahawk missiles were used. Satellite imagery confirmed extensive damage.

President Donald Trump described the strikes as "very successful." US officials said the goal was to permanently cripple Iran's nuclear weapons capability. Iran condemned the attack, reiterating that its programme was peaceful.

June 23: Iran retaliates by targeting US base in Qatar

In response, Iran launched Operation Glad Tidings of Victory, firing missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. No casualties were reported, and Iran reportedly issued advance notice to Qatar and the US. Iranian-backed militias also carried out drone attacks on US bases in Iraq, including Taji and Balad.

June 23: Trump declares ceasefire amid global pressure

President Trump announced a ceasefire via Truth Social: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it." Both Iran and Israel confirmed the agreement, raising hopes for a halt in hostilities. Global stock markets soared, and oil prices fell as signs pointed to de-escalation.

Israeli PM Netanyahu claimed victory, stating Israel had "achieved all war objectives" by neutralising Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. Iran's Supreme National Security Council, however, framed the ceasefire as a forced Israeli retreat, claiming that Tehran's deterrence strategy had succeeded.

June 24: Ceasefire immediately tested by missile incident

Just hours after the ceasefire began, Israel's military reported two missiles launched from Iran. Sirens sounded in northern Israel, though both missiles were intercepted. Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered fresh strikes on Tehran in response, calling the incident a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.

Iran denied the launches, with state media reporting no recent military activity. Iran's top security body declared that it would keep "fingers on the trigger" in case of further Israeli aggression. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had earlier said Iran would comply with the truce provided Israel halted its attacks.