Israel accepts ceasefire in coordination with Trump, Netanyahu says war goals against Iran achieved Netanyahu said that he had reported to Israel’s security cabinet Monday night that Israel had achieved all of its war goals in the 12-day operation against Iran, including removing the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israel has agreed to the bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with United States President Donald Trump. He claimed that Israel’s war goals against Iran have been achieved.

Israel will respond to violation of ceasefire

He added that Israel also destroyed Iran’s military leadership and several government sites and achieved control over Tehran’s skies, “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” Netanyahu said.

Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Iranian cities until shortly before 4 am, followed by Iranian barrages that sent Israelis hurrying into bomb shelters as the sun rose, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue services said.

Trump announces ceasefire on social media

Writing over an hour after the deadline for Iran to halt its attacks had passed, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

Just hours before the ceasefire claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had stated on social media that Iran was open to halting airstrikes, but with conditions. “As of now, there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he added.