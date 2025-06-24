Calls to Netanyahu, meetings at White House: What went on behind the scenes before Israel-Iran ceasefire Shortly after Iran launched missiles at a US military base in Qatar, reportedly in retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump and his team quickly mobilised to bring a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to reality.

Washington:

In the chaotic hours following a missile strike by Iran on a US base in Qatar, US President Donald Trump and his top diplomatic and security aides launched a rapid and intensive effort to bring an end to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Here’s how the behind-the-scenes diplomacy unfolded, according to a senior White House official.

A missile strike triggers emergency diplomacy

Shortly after Iran launched missiles at a US military base in Qatar - reportedly in retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump and his team sprang into action. Though the Iranian attack caused no casualties, it marked a dangerous new phase in the 12-day conflict. The US had dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend, prompting Tehran’s response, CNN reported.

Trump's top team mobilises for negotiations

As tensions reached a peak, Trump personally contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff began engaging with Iranian officials using both direct and indirect channels, according to the White House.

Trump had previously directed his team to open lines of communication with Iran. “He directed his team on Saturday night: ‘Let’s get on the phone... with the Iranians,’” the official said. “‘Get me Bibi. We’re going to make peace.’”

Qatar emerges as an intermediary

The government of Qatar played a pivotal role in the talks. Trump spoke directly with Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, to facilitate back-channel communication with Iran. Qatar’s Prime Minister also engaged with Tehran to help secure Iranian agreement to a ceasefire.

A ceasefire deal after failed prior talks

According to the White House official, the US had previously tried to negotiate with Iran five times in the weeks before the conflict but failed to reach an agreement, largely due to Iran’s insistence on continuing uranium enrichment.

Trump had initially said on Thursday that he would decide on further American military action “within two weeks,” but by Saturday he had authorised the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites—an unprecedented move given his long-standing reluctance to commit US forces to new foreign conflicts.

About 48 hours after the US strikes, and just hours after Iran retaliated against the US base in Qatar, Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that a ceasefire had been achieved. He described it as a “Complete and Total CEASEFIRE” that would bring “an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR.”

The terms included Iran halting all military operations first, followed 12 hours later by Israel, forming a phased 24-hour process.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire deal on the condition that Iran end its attacks. Iran, according to the US official, accepted those terms.

Trump's warning over ceasefire

As the truce came into effect from 4 am (GMT), Trump took to his Truth Social again stating, "the ceasefire is now in effect, please don't violate it" in firm remarks to both Netanyahu and Khamenei-led regimes following Tehran's missile strikes in southern Israel and Tel Aviv launch relatiatory measures earlier in the day despite Trump announcement of brokering the ceasefire.