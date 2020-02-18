Image Source : AP British MP Debbie Abrahams's activities against 'India's national interest': Government sources

British MP Debbie Abrahams’s e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. In response to media reports on return of British MP Debbie Abrahams, to UK from India, the facts are- grant, rejection, revocation of visa / electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of any country.

Debbie Abrahams was issued an e-Business Visa on 7th October 2019, valid till 5 Oct 2020 to attend business meetings .Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest.