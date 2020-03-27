UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, Downing Street to address presser soon

Image Source : AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak inside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. In his tweet confirming the infection, Johnson said, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

In a statement recorded by the British Prime Minister he said, "I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus -- mild temperature and mild cough. On the advice of the chief medical officer, I took a test of coronavirus that came out positive. Therefore, I am working from home and self-isolating and that is entirely the right thing to do."

Johnson then went on to thank the medical authorities and public in general and said that if the measures are complied with, properly, the UK will come through the epidemic and bounce back strong.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with my team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he further added

Downing Street will be carrying out a press conference soon on the matter. As per Sky News, Dominic Raab, The First Secretary of State in UK, is expected to take over some of the functions in the PM office.

Earlier, heir to the British Throne, Prince Charles of Wales also contracted the virus. Prince Charles, 71, has been in self-isolation at his palace and is in stable condition, reports have confirmed.