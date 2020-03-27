Friday, March 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19 confirming the scare that coronavirus has well and truly entered the Westminister.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
London Updated on: March 27, 2020 19:02 IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a television
Image Source : AP

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a television interview as he launches his party's election campaign poster. Matt Hancock has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Friday March 27, 2020, the same day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have COVID-19.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19 confirming the scare that coronavirus has well and truly entered the Westminister. In a tweet, Hancock said, "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives #StayHomeSaveLives."

Earlier, heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales had also tested positive for coronavirus, he has since been in isolation.

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X