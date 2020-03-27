UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19 confirming the scare that coronavirus has well and truly entered the Westminister. In a tweet, Hancock said, "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives #StayHomeSaveLives."
Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.
I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.
Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij
Fight Against Coronavirus— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020
Earlier, heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales had also tested positive for coronavirus, he has since been in isolation.