UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives a television interview as he launches his party's election campaign poster. Matt Hancock has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Friday March 27, 2020, the same day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have COVID-19.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19 confirming the scare that coronavirus has well and truly entered the Westminister. In a tweet, Hancock said, "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives #StayHomeSaveLives."

Earlier, heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales had also tested positive for coronavirus, he has since been in isolation.