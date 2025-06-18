At G7 Summit, PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz commit to boost bilateral ties, mark 25-year milestone Prime Minister Modi also highlighted discussions with Chancellor Merz on bolstering defence and security cooperation. "Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages," PM Modi said in a post.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada, commemorating 25 years of the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Taking to social media after the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, "Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership."

He added, "We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation."

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted discussions with Chancellor Merz on bolstering defence and security cooperation. "Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing," he said.

On ways to strengthen India-German bilateral ties

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal both leaders explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his appreciation for Germany’s "strong solidarity and support to India" over the years. The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties and the growing convergence between the two nations across a wide spectrum of strategic and economic priorities.

PM Modi joins global leaders for G7 photo in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the traditional group photograph with world leaders at the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada. The moment marked India’s continued engagement with key global powers on major international platforms.

Standing alongside prominent figures such as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Mark Carney, UK PM Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, PM Modi represented India's voice on the world stage.

Also present were leaders from the Global South and major international organisations, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UN Secretary General António Guterres, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.