WATCH: Giorgia Meloni rolls eyes at French President Macron during G7 Summit, video goes viral During a session where US President Donald Trump was speaking, Macron leaned toward Meloni and whispered something while covering his mouth. Meloni responded with a thumbs-up.

New Delhi:

At the 51st G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, world leaders convened to address major global challenges such as trade, security, and technological advancement. In a notable seating arrangement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron sat next to each other—an unusual setup given their history of diplomatic tensions.

During a session where US President Donald Trump was speaking, Macron leaned toward Meloni and whispered something while covering his mouth. Meloni responded with a thumbs-up.

A short while later, Macron leaned in again to speak, and this time, Meloni shielded her face as she listened, then rolled her eyes, appearing to be unimpressed by his remark as reviewed by netizens.

What was said during the brief exchange remains unknown, as neither leader has addressed it publicly. However, the moment was swiftly captured on camera and circulated widely across social media.

How the internet reacted to this footage?

The brief but telling interaction between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media. Viewers across platforms interpreted Meloni’s expressions as a sign of visible discomfort or disapproval, turning the exchange into a meme-worthy moment.

One user on X remarked, "The G7 is off to such a good start. Meloni is awesome, she can't hide her disdain for the globalist elite."

Another shared the clip with the caption, "BREAKING from G-7: This is the moment when Macron tells Meloni that the local [clown] entered the global room. The face of the Italian Prime Minister says it all."

A different user chimed in, "Whatever Macron said had Meloni looking like, 'What the hell is this guy on?'"

Someone else commented, "I think it's Macron on the side (can't tell since it's cropped) but my God her reaction is funny."