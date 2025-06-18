PM Modi meets presidents of South Korea, Mexico on G7 summit sidelines; welcomed by Mark Carney PM Modi, who is visiting Canada to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said. He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Obrador on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Kananaskis, Alberta.

PM Modi, who is visiting Canada to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said. He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit. This is PM Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. He was received by Canadian PM Mark Carney at the venue of the G7 Summit.

First meeting with Mexico’s President

Modi also held his first meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. The discussion covered a wide range of subjects, including economic collaboration and shared concerns of the Global South.

"Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

He further added, “Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.”

PM Modi congratulated her on her historic election win and thanked Mexico for its support in India’s fight against terrorism. PM Modi invited President Sheinbaum to visit India. President Sheinbaum expressed admiration for India’s progress in technology and digital public infrastructure and showed interest in deeper collaboration. Both leaders discussed potential cooperation in semiconductors, AI, quantum technology, and critical minerals. They also welcomed upcoming exchanges between think tanks and emphasised strong cultural and people-to-people ties to boost tourism. Pull-aside with South Korean President During a brief "pull-aside" meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional developments. While no formal statement was issued, officials confirmed the interaction focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations

Meeting with other leaders

Prime Minister Modi also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, highlighting the growing strength of India-Australia ties. Taking to X, he wrote, "Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada!"

He also interacted with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and said, "Happy to interact with the President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit."