India, Canada ties 'very important', must work together to strengthen democratic values: PM Modi at G7 During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the G7 invitation and highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two nations.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where both leaders discussed the importance of India-Canada ties and their shared commitment to democratic values and global cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the G7 invitation and highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two nations. “India and Canada relations are very important in many ways. Many Canadian companies have investments in India. The people of India also have a huge investment on Canadian soil,” he said.

PM Modi emphasises on strengthening democratic values

Reaffirming their shared democratic ideals, Modi emphasized the need for stronger collaboration. “Dedicated to democratic values, Canada and India will have to strengthen democracy together, will have to strengthen humanity,” he added.

Modi also reflected on India’s global leadership and contribution as G20 Chair. “India is the largest democratic country in the world. As the chair of the G20 Summit, India has taken many initiatives that are beneficial for the world. Today, there is a great opportunity to take the strong foundation that India has laid in the G20 in a new form towards its execution in the G7,” he stated.

Got opportunity to connect with people of Canada: PM Modi

Expressing appreciation for the opportunity to visit Canada again after nearly a decade, PM Modi said, “I am very grateful to you for inviting India to G7 and I am also fortunate that I have got this opportunity to visit Canada once again after 2015 and connect with the people of Canada.”

The bilateral meeting reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Canada, as both leaders committed to deepening cooperation on shared priorities.

"This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him," PM Narendra Modi said.

Canadian PM says great honour to have PM Modi at G7