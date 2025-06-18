Together for global progress: PM Modi engages with G7 leaders at summit's outreach session Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the spirit of collective action for global progress as he reflected on his participation in the G7 outreach session in Canada.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described his interactions with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Canada as "productive exchanges" focused on tackling pressing global challenges and working towards a better future.

Following the G7 outreach session, PM Modi posted on X, "Together for global progress! Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet."

The outreach session, part of the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, brought together leaders from the world's most powerful economies and invited partner countries, including India, to deliberate on issues such as climate change, development, global peace and security, and inclusive growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the spirit of collective action as he reflected on his participation in the G7 outreach session in Canada. Underscoring the importance of unity, he noted that the discussions with global leaders were productive and focused on addressing key international challenges and advancing shared goals for a more sustainable and better future for the planet.

PM Modi also engaged in bilateral and multilateral discussions with leaders from across continents, reaffirming India's commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and cooperation on critical global matters.

