Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Unauthorised drone flying hit Changi airport operations

Unauthorised drone flying hit Changi airport operations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) told Channel News Asia (CNA) that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, while seven flights were diverted on Monday.

PTI PTI
Singapore Published on: June 25, 2019 10:56 IST
Unauthorised drone flying hit Changi airport
Image Source : AP

Unauthorised drone flying hit Changi airport operations 

representational image

Flight operations at the International Changi Airport here were affected due to unauthorised drone activities, days after one of its runways was shut down due to unmanned aircraft sightings, according to a media report.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) told Channel News Asia (CNA) that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, while seven flights were diverted on Monday.

Related Stories

Last week, 38 flights were affected when drones were sighted in the vicinity of the airport, forcing one of its runways to shut down.

"As a precautionary measure, arrival and departure flights were carefully regulated for short periods of time between 8.07pm and 9.07pm," the CAAS said.

One of those affected was Singapore Airlines which diverted its flight scheduled from Jakarta to Singapore on Monday night.

The flight "experienced an extended holding period at Singapore Changi Airport and was subsequently diverted to Batam," an SIA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The CAAS said that investigations into the matter were going on and the authority will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those responsible for such acts that pose a threat to aviation and endanger security and safety of others. 

Offenders could face a fine of up to USD 14,788 or a jail term of up to 12 months, the CNA report said.

Singapore prohibits flying of drones within 5km of the airport without a permit. 

ALSO READ: Zomato tests its first drone for food deliveries in India

ALSO READ: Donald Trump says Iran made 'very big mistake' by downing US drone

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndian killed in hit-and-run collision in US Next StoryDonald Trump to meet Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping on sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan | Top points  