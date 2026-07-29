Trump expletive-ridden rant as Iran attacks US bases: 'Will beat the f*****g s**t out of them'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran after Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack in Jordan, targeting US bases in the West Asian nation. Trump vowed that the Pentagon will beat the f*****g s**t out of Iran over the recent attack.

"We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them," Trump told Fox News while reacting to the Iranian attack. "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," the US President added.

Trump further stated that the American forces successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles which were coming towards the US positions. The US President said that they had very little time to react and they carried out the operation in real time to defend. Trump had recently issued another warning to Iran.

IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack on US base

Meanwhile, Trump's statement came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for the attack on the US military base and at a Central Command facility in Jordan. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian state media, issued a statement of the IRGC Aerospace Force saying that it had launched "several ballistic missiles" at the US Army air base and Central Command centre in Jordan. It described the action as a retaliatory response to what it called aggressive actions by the United States.

"As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and evil actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue," the IRGC statement said, according to IRIB. The IRGC statement also stated that the threats by US officials against Iran must stop.

Trump speaks on US-Saudi joint strike on Iran-backed sites in Iraq

Meanwhile, Trump also spoke on the joint operation of the US and Saudi Arabia on the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, stating that the Iran-backed militias as a "cancer on the world". Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement on their and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces' joint operation against Iran-aligned militant sites in Iraq. "US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," CENTCOM said.

The US military said the recent drone attacks against American forces were unsuccessful. "The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," CENTCOM said. Meanwhile, it also claimed that more than 600 attempts were made between February and April 2026 by Iran-aligned militant groups operating in Iraq. "The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," CENTCOM warned.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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