'Ready for strong military action if Iran...': Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said he is prepared to resume "very strong military action" against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, while confirming that he had put planned strikes on hold to give negotiations with Tehran another chance. According to a report by Axios, the current negotiations are focused on a new deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive discussions on a broader nuclear deal with Iran.

The talks are being led primarily by Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also playing active roles.

We are in very deep talks with Iran: Trump

Trump indicated that while diplomacy remains the preferred path for now, military action remains an option if negotiations do not produce results. "We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," Trump told Axios.

When asked how long he was willing to give diplomacy a chance, Trump replied, "Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all," signalling that the window for negotiations with Iran is limited and that military action remains an option if talks fail.

Trump said he decided to pause the planned strikes on Friday after countries mediating between Washington and Tehran, along with other nations in the region, urged him to give diplomacy another opportunity before resorting to military action. "All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: 'Don't fire,'" Trump said, stressing that he thinks Iran wants to make a deal.

"Nothing gained, nothing lost," Trump said when he explained why he agreed to the mediators' request.

Iran targets US consulate in Iraq

Meanwhile, several explosions rocked Erbil in northern Iraq early Tuesday, including near the US Consulate, as Iranian drones targeted multiple locations across the region. Citing police sources, Al Jazeera reported that at least four Iranian drones targeted locations in northern Iraq's Khalifan and Soran areas, located northeast of Erbil.

The attack caused huge fires in and around the targeted areas, with police reporting that two drones crashed near the targeted sites.

In response to the suspected Iranian drone attack, police sources told Al Jazeera that "more than ten US warplanes and drones are reportedly flying over Erbil."

(With ANI inputs)

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