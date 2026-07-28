'Where to kill Melania?': Iran goes personal on Trump in assassination threat to wife, son Barron | VIDEO

Tehran:

Iran has released a new propaganda video openly targeting US First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, marking the latest escalation in its anti-American messaging amid heightened tensions with Washington amid the ongoing conflict.

Titled "Where to Kill Melania," the video reportedly features footage of the First Lady travelling in her motorcade and visiting various locations across New York City. It also identifies luxury designer stores she is known to frequent, portraying them as potential locations for an attack.

What's in Iran's Video Threat to Trump

Titled "How to Kill Melania Trump," the video reportedly features images of the First Lady travelling in her motorcade and visiting locations across New York City, including references to luxury boutiques she is known to frequent.

According to reports, the video suggests that her shopping trips could provide "suitable" opportunities for attacks and even proposes contaminating clothing she might purchase with a nerve agent. The video ends with a threat directed at Barron Trump, stating: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

The White House East Wing and the US Secret Service had not immediately commented on the video.

Check out the video:

Melania and Barron Trump under watch from Iran?

Melania Trump and Barron Trump are both under full-time protection by the US Secret Service. The fresh threat from Tehran has heightened security concerns in the US given the tracking of Trump's wife and son.

Security has also been tightened at properties associated with the Trump family, including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

'Blood for blood' narrative in Iran

The video follows the appearance of billboards across Tehran that reportedly called for the execution of President Donald Trump and members of his family, including Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump.

The billboards reportedly carried the slogan "Blood for blood," reflecting the continuing anti-US messaging amid heightened regional tensions.

Melania Trump has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent weeks and was absent from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. According to a source cited by the New York Post, she missed the event due to a scheduling conflict.

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