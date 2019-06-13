Image Source : ZOMATO Zomato tests its first drone for food deliveries in India

Zomato the online, food platform successfully tested its maiden drone delivery technology with the help of a hybrid drone that covered almost five kilometres in 10 minutes with a speed of 80 kilometres to deliver the food. TechEagle innovations was acquired by Zomato in December last year aiming at a drone-based food delivery in India.

Right now, the regulations prohibit the payload carriage on drones and disallow drone operations outside the visual line of sight and the government will be announcing rules for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in August last year said that the norms would evolve with time as companies will be able to exhibit more modern technologies. In accordance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s programme, for such trials, Zomato said that it was forming a consortium to carry out experimental operations.

The drone has been developed by TechEagle that is a hybrid aircraft that come with both fixed wings and rotors that make it capable of taking off vertically and landing as well along with its capacity to cover distance like a fixed-wing aeroplane.

According to Zomato, the drones are fully automated, but each drone will be tested with a remote pilot for supervision and might do away with it as and when the company collects more data.

For the biker, it generally takes 30.5 minutes and to reduce the average time to 15 minutes, the aerial route would be the most probable way of doing it.

