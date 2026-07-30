US launches 'powerful' retaliatory strikes after Trump's 'hit very hard' warning over attack on base in Jordan

Washington:

The United States military launched "powerful" retaliatory strikes on Iran a day after Tehran targeted a base in Jordan that hosts US troops. The strike marks the first attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week since US President Donald Trump paused planned military strikes to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.

US Central Command said that the strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East. "US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 pm ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said in a post on X.

Trump threatens to hit Iran 'very hard'

Earlier, US President Trump issued a stern warning to Iran after Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack in Jordan, targeting US bases in the West Asian nation. Trump vowed that the Pentagon will beat the f*****g s**t out of Iran over the recent attack. "We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them," Trump told Fox News while reacting to the Iranian attack. "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," the US President added.

Trump further stated that the American forces successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles which were coming towards the US positions. The US President said that they had very little time to react and they carried out the operation in real time to defend. Trump had recently issued another warning to Iran.

Iran attacks US base in Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for the attack on the US military base and at a Central Command facility in Jordan. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian state media, issued a statement of the IRGC Aerospace Force saying that it had launched "several ballistic missiles" at the US Army air base and Central Command centre in Jordan. It described the action as a retaliatory response to what it called aggressive actions by the United States.

"As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and evil actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue," the IRGC statement said, according to IRIB. The IRGC statement also stated that the threats by US officials against Iran must stop.

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