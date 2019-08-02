Would intervene on Kashmir 'if wanted' by India, Pakistan: Donald Trump

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump

Offering to assist India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir issue, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said it was up to both the neighbouring nations if they wanted him to help resolve the decades-old issue. Referring to his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Trump said, "It's really up to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi (to accept the offer of mediation)." India had earlier rejected the offer, while Pakistan had welcomed his statement.

"Have they accepted the offer or not?", Trump sought clarification when asked about India's rejection of his mediation offer.

"I think they are fantastic people – Khan and Modi -- I mean. I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them…. and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it," Trump said.

He rued that the issue of Kashmir had been going on for a long time.

When asked how would he "want to resolve the Kashmir issue", Trump said, "If I can, if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene."

Last week, in his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Oval Office, Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

Trump said the Indian Prime Minister asked for this during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sideline of the G-20 Summit.

India quickly denied it and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Modi ever made that request.

"We heard remarks by President Donald Trump in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir issue," he said in a statement to the Inidan Parliament.

ALSO READ | Another day, another walkout: Opposition is still demanding PM Modi's reply on Trump's Kashmir claim

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi should clarify Trump remarks on Kashmir mediation: TMC

ALSO READ | Donald Trump hints US unlikely to lift freeze on security assistance to Pakistan

WATCH | ‘No such request made by PM Modi’, says foreign minister S Jaishankar on Trump’s Kashmir mediation claim