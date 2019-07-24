Another day, another walkout: Opposition is still demanding PM Modi's reply on Trump's Kashmir claim | Updates

Image Source : FILE/AP Trump at a media briefing, with the visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, on Monday offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue, saying that PM Modi had broached the subject with him during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, last month.

Another ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when the Opposition continued demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on United States President Donald Trump's claim on the Kashmir issue.

Trump said: "I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about the subject. And he actually said, 'would you like to be a mediator, or arbitrator', and I said 'where?', and he said 'Kashmir', because this has been going on for many, many years. I was surprised for how long it has been going on," to which Imran Khan interjected to say "70 years".

"I think they [India] would like to see it resolved, and I think you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolved. And if I can help, I would love to be mediator," he added.

To this end, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the Rajya Sabha denied any occurrence of such a discussion between the two.

But a reply from PM Modi -- one of the participants in the said meeting -- is all what the Opposition has been demanding.

It staged a walkout from the Lower House despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh coming out in "defence" of the prime minister.

"The External Affairs Minister has already clarified," he told the Opposition -- but to no avail.

Earlier yesterday, as soon as the Upper House assembled for Question Hour mentions, members of all opposition parties, including the Congress, SP, BSP, DMK, TMC and CPI(M), were on their feet and demanded that the prime minister should come to the House and explain.

They even raised slogans like, 'We want an answer from the Prime Minister' and 'PM should come to the House'.

"Pradhanmantri jawaab do, jawaab do, jawaab do [PM Modi, answer us]," said the Opposition leaders in unison.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue followed by slogans by other Opposition members.

A few minutes later, the Opposition staged a walkout from the House.