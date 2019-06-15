Donald Trump's birthday celebrated as #JohnMcCainDay on Twitter

Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump's 73rd birthday

Taking a jib at US President Donald Trump on his 73rd birthday, thousands of Twitter users celebrated June 14 as #JohnMcCainDay on the micro-blogging platform.

The late politician and war veteran McCain was not only Trump's Republican competitor but also served as a Senator from Arizona from 1987 until his death in August 2018.

The #JohnMcCainDay started trending on Twitter after Andy Lassner, the executive producer from popular day-time talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" took to Twitter and launched the movement.

"Honoring an American hero today. Let's celebrate @realDonaldTrump's birthday today by having #JohnMcCainDay trend. I'm sure this would mean a lot to patriot like Donald Trump. #JohnMcCainDay," Lassner tweeted.

Honoring an American hero today.



Let’s celebrate @realDonaldTrump’s birthday today by having #JohnMcCainDay trend.



I’m sure this would mean a lot to patriot like Donald Trump. #JohnMcCainDay — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 14, 2019

Twitteraties were seemingly quick and glad to join Lassner in the campaign.

"I don't know if I can trend #JohnMcCainDay but if you want I will post #JohnMcCainDay today to help because I think #JohnMcCainDay is better than celebrating the other thing. Oh Andy, I forgot... #JohnMcCainDay," Tony Posnanski, Mixed Martial Arts fighter replied to Lassner.

I don’t know if I can trend #JohnMcCainDay but if you want I will post #JohnMcCainDay today to help because I think #JohnMcCainDay is better than celebrating the other thing.



Oh Andy, I forgot...



#JohnMcCainDay — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 14, 2019

"@realDonaldTrump The only special thing about today is that's #HappyJohnMcCainDay," another user posted.

Lassner's tweet alone garnered 11,000 re-tweets, 26,000 likes and 23,000 comments.

The hashtag even topped the trending list on the micro-blogging platform.

Even though, Trump, who has been called 'master' of the platform by Twitter Co-founder, did not react to the hashtag, his supporters strongly dissed the trend.

"You are a producer who makes a good living and has a mega job yet you spend your time playing childish games on social media with a sitting President. Wow real manly of you Andy. Good job," Trump supporter and American-Canadian singer Kaya Jones tweeted.

You are a producer who makes a good living and has a mega job yet you spend your time playing childish games on social media with a sitting President. Wow real manly of you Andy. Good job 👏🏼 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) June 14, 2019

Following the hate Lassner drew for his tweet, he took to the platform again to clear the air.

"Reading articles about #JohnMcCainDay. I want to set the record straight. I did not create the hashtag. People had tweeted it at me to get me to amplify it.

They're all the heroes. I'm so happy it took off. That said, I did create every other hashtag ever on Twitter," Lassner posted.

Reading articles about #JohnMcCainDay.



I want to set the record straight. I did not create the hashtag. People had tweeted it at me to get me to amplify it.



They’re all the heroes.



I’m so happy it took off.



That said, I did create every other hashtag ever on twitter. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 15, 2019

Trump, who is often trolled on Twitter for various reasons like spelling errors, has confessed that the platform for him is nothing more than just a "typewriter" to him.

