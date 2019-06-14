Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Donald Trump unveils colour scheme for new Air Force One jets

The redesign was part of a contract with Boeing to build a fleet of two new presidential jets, scheduled to arrive by 2024.

Washington Published on: June 14, 2019 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

US President Donald Trump unveils colour scheme for new Air Force One jets

 

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a red, white and blue colur scheme for new Air Force One jets.

Trump, who has expressed an intention to replace the traditional baby blue and white exterior with a fresh design, touted some designs during a TV interview in the Oval Office on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Here's your new Air Force One and I'm doing that for other presidents, not for me," Trump said.

The redesign was part of a contract with Boeing to build a fleet of two new presidential jets, scheduled to arrive by 2024.

The Air Force One is one of the most recognized symbols of the US presidency.

