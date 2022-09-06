Will Nitish Kumar be a PM candidate? Will JDU-RJD alliance last full term? Astrologer predicts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Lok Sabha 2024: New posters in Patna have sparked theories of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pitching himself as a Prime Minister candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This comes less than a month after he announced the end of his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with the main opposition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), commencing fresh equations in the political hotbed of Bihar. A section also believes in the theory that one may soon see RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav entering the most powerful office in the state, indicating that Nitish’s departure as an active politician may be on the cards.

Though no one can say with certainty about what will happen in 2024 or even before that, the various possibilities would definitely be interesting to know, more so when it’s based on astrological calculations, planetary combinations and face reading. We talked to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer from Bangalore who has made several true political predictions over the last few years, to get deeper into how Nitish Kumar will carry forward his career, as a Chief Minister, party patriarch and a popular political leader.

On the basis of astrological findings, the astrologer said that “nobody should, under any circumstances, have any doubt on the vast experience of the Bihar Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar is a very senior leader and keeping the government intact should not be a problem for him. If everything goes as expected, the government will last for full term. However, a lot will depend directly on the steps and decisions Nitish takes in the times to come”.

“Nitish Kumar is a seasoned politician and he has formed the government in the state with partners, who have been both his arch rivals and ‘political friends’ in the past. He has formed the government while keeping in mind all challenges and opportunities. He will make efforts to keep everyone happy so that the government does not witness any kind of alliance trouble. If things move ahead like this, the RJD also will not act as a troublemaker during the remaining part of the term,” he said in response to a question on how much alliance trouble should Nitish expect going forward.

Pandit Jagannath has a word of caution for the JDU leader though, that he should not deviate from his plan of being cooperative with everyone. The Chief Minister may not have much choice when it comes to decisions taken by the RJD fold of the government, and if at all he tries to be at loggerheads, the prospects of the government lasting full term would surely be in jeopardy.

The RJD, which is now run by young Tejashwi Yadav, is not in the mood to make much compromise this time around. The party may have extended full unconditional support to the ruling JDU, but might not refrain from being at loggerheads with Nitish if the choices are ignored. According to the astrologer and face reader, who had earlier predicted the political ouster of former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa and outcomes of recent elections, Tejashwi can be seen playing a major role in the government, a more active role than Nitish himself. He will continue to have a cordial relation with the foe turned friend.

On the scope of running for the Prime Minister’s Office, the astrologer said that Nitish Kumar is now more focused on the Lok Sabha elections in comparison to the state politics. “Their (Nitish and Tejashwi) main focus now is the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. But Nitish needs to be careful about health, as his Rahu, Ketu and Moon are not in a very suitable position. If he leads an active lifestyle, he will have a long run in active politics.”

