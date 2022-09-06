'Don't even desire it': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to speculations of his PM candidature

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury talk to the media after their meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Highlights Nitish Kumar reacted to speculations about his PM candidature for 2024 polls.

Reacting to rumors, he said, "I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it."

His statement came amid reports that he could be the united opposition's PM candidate.

Nitish Kumar in Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reacted to the speculations about his Prime Minister candidature for 2024 general elections. Despite rumors that he could be the united opposition's PM candidate, he said, "I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it." Kumar said so as she talked to the media during his Delhi visit today.

On his second day of Delhi visit today, he will meet key opposition leaders, since he broke ties with the BJP. He met CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and will meet CPI headquarters to hold talks with general secretary D Raja. "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a huge thing," Kumar told the media after meeting Yechury

"We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and Constitution, together," Yechury told the media, post his meeting with Nitish Kumar.

Yesterday, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together.

According to Congress sources, Kumar, who met Gandhi for the first time since his reunification with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar, expressed gratitude to the Wayanad MP for his party's support to his government.

The sources also said that both the parties will continue their "concrete discussions" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. The Bihar Chief Minister also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi.

Kumar, once again in Delhi, called for opposition unity and ruled out harboring prime ministerial aspirations. "If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)," the Bihar CM told the media.

The meeting of Kumar with opposition leaders comes days after Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao visited Bihar and held discussions on the political scenario in the country.

